VINchain (VIN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $265,164.00

VINchain (VIN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $265,164.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

