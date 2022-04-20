Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $197.22

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $197.22 and last traded at $198.66, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.00.

Several research firms have commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.53.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

