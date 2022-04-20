Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.50. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 1,497 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

