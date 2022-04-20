Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

VSTO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 7,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,565. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 180.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

