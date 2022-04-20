Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Exchanges

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded 538% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $315,654.22 and $370.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.28 or 0.07364998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,448.89 or 1.00046918 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.