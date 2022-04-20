Vox.Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $32,827.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $140,489.26 and approximately $32,827.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.85 or 0.07412726 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,291.53 or 0.99803654 BTC.

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 87,842 coins and its circulating supply is 62,841 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vox.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vox.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vox.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

