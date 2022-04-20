Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $131.90, but opened at $125.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walt Disney shares last traded at $125.49, with a volume of 537,540 shares.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

