Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

BATS:IVAL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 6,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

