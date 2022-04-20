Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,420. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.