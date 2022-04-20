Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 123,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

