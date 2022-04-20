Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,072 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,710. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

