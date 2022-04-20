Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 126,931 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. 8,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

