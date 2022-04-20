Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $448.34. 237,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

