Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $97.95 and last traded at $98.78. 31,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,236,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.60.

Specifically, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 171.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 77.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 40.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

