Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WEJO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEJO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

