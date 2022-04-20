West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Shares Gap Up to $80.22

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.22, but opened at $87.00. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 23,442 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on WFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.24.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $372,878,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after buying an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after buying an additional 155,275 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.