Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Down to $92.57

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.57, but opened at $87.69. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $94.31, with a volume of 957 shares traded.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

