Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $320.57 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,959. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

