Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82.

