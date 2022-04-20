Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $171.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

