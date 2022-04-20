Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,250 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of BG opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 15.34%.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.