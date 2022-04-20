Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

