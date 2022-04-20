Wintrust Investments LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

