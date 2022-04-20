Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $274,000 in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

FMHI stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

