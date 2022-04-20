Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after acquiring an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

