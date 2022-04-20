Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,882 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

