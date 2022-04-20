Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

