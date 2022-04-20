Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in McKesson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $324.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.79. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $329.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

