Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $333,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 130,510 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

SDVY stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

