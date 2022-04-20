Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Hits Market Cap of $168,548.08

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for $18.94 or 0.00045334 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $168,548.08 and $784.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00034475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00104706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 8,900 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars.

