Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 343.6 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

