Yield Guild Games (YGG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.03 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $242.02 million and $27.03 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00005160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.17 or 0.07407889 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.34 or 1.00178488 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,690,379 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

