Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Infinera posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. 830,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.