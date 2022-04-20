Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sono-Tek’s earnings. Sono-Tek also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sono-Tek will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sono-Tek.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 7,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

