Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Amicus Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 127,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,187. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

