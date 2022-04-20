Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $379.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.66 million and the lowest is $378.77 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $326.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 74,480 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

RRGB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.59. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,126. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $230.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.