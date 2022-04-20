Zacks: Analysts Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.15 Million

Analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will report sales of $369.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.79 million. SLM reported sales of $331.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 280.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. SLM has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

