Zacks: Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts posted sales of $889.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,536. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

