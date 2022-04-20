Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $868.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) to post $868.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.50 million and the lowest is $865.28 million. Gates Industrial reported sales of $881.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 32,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

