Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.01. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $10.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,183,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $285,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.11. 173,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.99. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.