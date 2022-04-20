Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $12.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of VLO opened at $107.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

