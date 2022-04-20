Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($164.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benitec Biopharma.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($117.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,909. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.44. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

