Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.94. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,529.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $12.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,018,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $641.07 million, a P/E ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

