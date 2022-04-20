Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.15. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $97.56. 50,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,214. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.