Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to post $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a 12-month low of $189.38 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

