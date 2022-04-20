Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Announce $2.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.16. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $11.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.85. 888,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,605,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

