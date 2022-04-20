Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Hold

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAC. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.92.

Shares of IAC traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 492,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,931. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $92.33 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.21.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,008,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,705,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after buying an additional 452,903 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

