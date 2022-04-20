ZB Token Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $83.93 million and approximately $261,660.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

