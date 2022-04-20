Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.50 and traded as high as C$3.50. Zentek shares last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 75,888 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$307.11 million and a P/E ratio of -35.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Get Zentek alerts:

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.