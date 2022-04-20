Zoom Video Communications Inc. Acquires New Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 483,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,381,000. monday.com makes up approximately 64.6% of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zoom Video Communications Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,400. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.05 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.03.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.29.

monday.com Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.